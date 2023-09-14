The rancher Jesús Ledesma next to one of his cows that died from EHE (epizootic hemorrhagic disease). Emilio Fraile

The first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHE) in Europe and Spain was detected in November 2022 and since then it has become a threat to cows and stallions like those owned by Marcelo Mozo, 48, in Bermillo de Sayago ( Zamora). This virus is spread by the bite of insects that are rare in Spain, but climate change and the international movement of animals has led to the spread of these contagion vectors. This disease is not infectious for people nor does it affect meat, but it leads to the slaughter of cattle because there is no vaccine, which represents a critical situation for the sector. Farmers and experts compare it to covid due to the diverse impact on ruminants and the difficulty of preventing its contagion. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the communities have warned about this risk after dozens of outbreaks were detected on the Peninsula and the deaths of hundreds of animals and thousands of transmissions were confirmed. Regarding national movements, animals and vehicles must be disinfested for movements from the affected area to a free zone, with the absence of symptoms in cattle.

The Zamora pastures have been facing a rampant problem coming from the south for three weeks, with whom they show solidarity and ask not to point fingers at anyone, but to face the situation together to avoid spread. Agricultural engineer and livestock farmer Fernando Vicente, 37, explains that the matter is so serious that he has seen hardened farm workers cry. “Animals die non-stop, we have gone from collecting four corpses a day to reaching 33,” describes Vicente, praying that the authorities, both the regional governments and the ministry, step up and send veterinarians to prevent the responsibility from falling on the workers. from the primary sector, less experts on the subject: “It’s like covid, it affects each animal differently, we have never seen anything like this.”

The Zamorano shows the black nose of a sick cow, 150 kilos lighter after being infected a week ago, furrows on his face from spending the day crying, general pustules, resentful udders and weakened mucous membranes. “Look at her, she is sad, with her head down, her tongue is swollen and she can’t feed herself,” says the rancher, frustrated by the lack of measures: “Prevention has been lacking, the political color doesn’t matter.” Sheep and goats, on the other hand, barely show this symptomatology. The animals take between five and 10 days to show the condition after the bite.

Jesús Ledesma cannot sleep because of the anguish of thinking that when he wakes up another cow will have died. The 45-year-old man takes care of his cattle in Muga de Sayago (300 inhabitants) and despairs about the spread of the so-called “cow covid.” Ledesma sees a bovine expire with bloodshot eyes, half-asphyxiated by its own drool and with insect larvae around its mucous membranes. He was infected a few days ago and, like many others, has succumbed without a death record yet.

A dozen cases computed

The first European case occurred in Italy last November and soon spread to Spain, mainly to the south. The episodes have been spreading and in recent weeks they have conquered Castilla y León and Cantabria, although the ministry has only counted a few dozen cases. There are no authorized vaccines in Europe and the use of insecticides and repellents on cattle, facilities and means of transport is recommended, as traffic or fairs can facilitate the spread of EHE. These precautions are not always effective due to the difficulty of detecting the insect.

Marcelo Mozo, rancher from Bermillo de Sayago, next to one of his sick bulls. Emilio Fraile

While the problem grows, Salamanca hosted a livestock fair from September 1 to 5, inaugurated by the regional president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), and the acting Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas (PSOE), who has summoned within two weeks to the autonomies, agricultural organizations and the sector to address the monitoring and control of diseases. The communities, competent in this sense, communicate the data collected so that the Central Veterinary Laboratory, in Algete (Madrid), can study and corroborate it.

The professor of microbiology at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Castilla-La Mancha Dolors Vidal emphasizes that the virus is spread by culicoides, insects from the group of diptera, which are not mosquitoes: “The virus is common on other continents. like America, but it expands due to the flight of infected insects or influenced by climate change. If the climate changes, the distribution of contagion vectors changes. Since the virus was in North Africa, it was easy to think that it would jump to Spain, as happened with the bluetongue virus, both are very similar and affect ruminants, but less so sheep and goats.”

The researcher points to the bites as a source of spread and assumes that despite the first ravages, the cabins will soon acquire immunity and the effects will be attenuated: “It happens in any new viral disease, the population is susceptible and produces more serious clinical symptoms until reaching to an immunity, as with the coronavirus, when it settles in the population.” “We should not be alarmed, it has reduced mortality,” claims Vidal. Fernando Vicente fears that by then it will be too late and he and many others will lose their investment: “This is my place, here I can only make a living from this, the cows are our family.”

The ministry insists that animals and vehicles must be disinfected if they travel from an affected area to a free area and emphasizes the non-restriction of the consumption of meat or milk from sick animals. The main symptoms of the epizootic hemorrhagic disease are respiratory difficulties, fevers or lameness in cows, with similarities to the bluetongue virus, as well as abortions and fertility difficulties. EHE is not transmitted to humans nor does it affect the quality of meat, but it does affect the economy of livestock farmers due to sacrifices, deaths and expenses on veterinarians and prevention. The only ones who benefit from the disease are the vultures, like those that fly over the countryside: there is an abundance of carrion and fetuses expelled by sick cows.

