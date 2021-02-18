The Covid Economic Committee will take to the Monitoring Committee next week the proposals made by the organizations and business associations of the Region of Murcia, in order to implement them, once their effects have been analyzed, if the health situation allows it. This was announced this Thursday by the Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Ana Martínez Vidal, at a press conference after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council in which she explained that the objective of the Economic Committee is to facilitate activity and maintenance as much as possible. of employment in all sectors.
Martínez Vidal pointed out that at the meeting of Economic Committee held last Friday, the different members analyzed the situation and business in the Region of Murcia and presented their economic demands, as well as others related to sanitary restrictions.
Thus, among the businessmen’s requests are issues of transportation, vaccination, business hours or administrative simplification. For example, regarding restrictions on the transport of workers, they demand that they go from one 50% to 75% occupancy as it happens in other communities. In administrative matters, they request the flexibility of the deadline for the physical signing of employment contracts from the electronic registration, in order to avoid agglomerations of workers in the field and in company offices.
Open supermarkets on Sunday
Regarding schedules, they propose that supermarkets that wish to do so, whatever their surface, can open on Sundays to reduce the concentration of customers, as well as extending the hours for some essential activities such as mechanical workshops or parts supplier companies automotive.
Regarding aspects related to health issues, they request that the possibility be studied that workers in the food and beverage industry sector, declared essential, can be considered a priority in the vaccination plans. Also employees of food handling centers and maintenance companies that provide services in hospitals and health centers.
In addition, employers offer the warehouse facilities in the agri-food sector so that, due to their size and accessibility conditions, health authorities can use them as spaces to host mass vaccination processes. They also raise the benefits of the creation of international immunity passports for the movements of commercial managers in order to be able to guarantee orders and, with them, production destined for exports, “especially strategic” for sectors such as footwear or the furniture.
Martinez Vidal He thanked the members of the Covid Economic Committee for their collaboration and encouraged them to “continue contributing” with their proposals to “face the current delicate situation and ensure that companies, freelancers and workers can continue with their activities.”
Martínez Vidal meets with Croem to define the Trade Recovery Plan
The Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Ana Martínez Vidal, met this Thursday with the president of the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations (Croem), José María Albarracín, to define the Trade Recovery Plan that will include direct aid linked to the loss of turnover and the number of employees of the businesses, in order to avoid the closure of businesses “and especially of those who are having a worse time and who have suffered a greater decline in their sales.”
This was made known by the counselor, who pointed out that “Government and businessmen will work to carry out different actions that manage to alleviate the situation in the sector,” according to sources from the regional government in a statement.
In this sense, Martínez Vidal added that “we are going to implement actions that help them from different areas and that will provide them with tools that allow them to be more competitive, train and update, as well as campaigns that promote consumption in small businesses” .
In addition to the recovery plan, the Ministry of Business plans to triple the budget allocation for the Directorate General for Trade and Business Innovation with an item of almost five million euros by 2021, “in order to strengthen support for retail trade throughout the year with actions of various kinds ”, concluded the director.
