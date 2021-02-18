The Covid Economic Committee will take to the Monitoring Committee next week the proposals made by the organizations and business associations of the Region of Murcia, in order to implement them, once their effects have been analyzed, if the health situation allows it. This was announced this Thursday by the Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Ana Martínez Vidal, at a press conference after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council in which she explained that the objective of the Economic Committee is to facilitate activity and maintenance as much as possible. of employment in all sectors.

Martínez Vidal pointed out that at the meeting of Economic Committee held last Friday, the different members analyzed the situation and business in the Region of Murcia and presented their economic demands, as well as others related to sanitary restrictions.

Thus, among the businessmen’s requests are issues of transportation, vaccination, business hours or administrative simplification. For example, regarding restrictions on the transport of workers, they demand that they go from one 50% to 75% occupancy as it happens in other communities. In administrative matters, they request the flexibility of the deadline for the physical signing of employment contracts from the electronic registration, in order to avoid agglomerations of workers in the field and in company offices.

Open supermarkets on Sunday



Regarding schedules, they propose that supermarkets that wish to do so, whatever their surface, can open on Sundays to reduce the concentration of customers, as well as extending the hours for some essential activities such as mechanical workshops or parts supplier companies automotive.

Regarding aspects related to health issues, they request that the possibility be studied that workers in the food and beverage industry sector, declared essential, can be considered a priority in the vaccination plans. Also employees of food handling centers and maintenance companies that provide services in hospitals and health centers.

In addition, employers offer the warehouse facilities in the agri-food sector so that, due to their size and accessibility conditions, health authorities can use them as spaces to host mass vaccination processes. They also raise the benefits of the creation of international immunity passports for the movements of commercial managers in order to be able to guarantee orders and, with them, production destined for exports, “especially strategic” for sectors such as footwear or the furniture.

Martinez Vidal He thanked the members of the Covid Economic Committee for their collaboration and encouraged them to “continue contributing” with their proposals to “face the current delicate situation and ensure that companies, freelancers and workers can continue with their activities.”