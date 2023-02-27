Tuesday, February 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The covid came out of a Chinese laboratory, according to a US intelligence report.

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2023
in World
0
The covid came out of a Chinese laboratory, according to a US intelligence report.


close

china covid

china covid

The FBI also believes that the pandemic originated in a laboratory in China.

See also  Double surname, the order must also be indicated. Without agreement, a judge decides

The United States Department of Energy He claimed that the coronavirus pandemic could have arisen in a Chinese laboratory. However, the White House mentioned that US intelligence is split over the recent belief.

The claim, recorded in a classified report by the office of Avril Haine, Director of National Intelligence, it marks a shift in stance at the Department of Energy, which had previously been undecided about the origin of the virus.

People who had access to the classified report, cited by the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, say the department made its judgment with “low confidence”, highlighting how different US agencies remain divided on the origins of the covid-19 pandemic. that hit the world at the beginning of 2020.

The conclusion, result of an alleged new intelligence analysis, is significant because that department oversees a national network of laboratoriesincluding some that do advanced biological research.

News in development…

AFP

See also  Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: the death toll rises to 11,200

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#covid #Chinese #laboratory #intelligence #report

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mazatlecos support the INE with protest

Mazatlecos support the INE with protest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result