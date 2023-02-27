The covid came out of a Chinese laboratory, according to a US intelligence report.

The United States Department of Energy He claimed that the coronavirus pandemic could have arisen in a Chinese laboratory. However, the White House mentioned that US intelligence is split over the recent belief.

The claim, recorded in a classified report by the office of Avril Haine, Director of National Intelligence, it marks a shift in stance at the Department of Energy, which had previously been undecided about the origin of the virus.

People who had access to the classified report, cited by the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, say the department made its judgment with “low confidence”, highlighting how different US agencies remain divided on the origins of the covid-19 pandemic. that hit the world at the beginning of 2020.

The conclusion, result of an alleged new intelligence analysis, is significant because that department oversees a national network of laboratoriesincluding some that do advanced biological research.

News in development…

AFP