The covid came out of a Chinese laboratory, according to a US intelligence report.

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
china covid
china covid
The FBI also believes that the pandemic originated in a laboratory in China.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The United States Department of Energy He claimed that the coronavirus pandemic could have arisen in a Chinese laboratory. However, the White House mentioned that US intelligence is split over the recent belief.
The claim, recorded in a classified report by the office of Avril Haine, Director of National Intelligence, it marks a shift in stance at the Department of Energy, which had previously been undecided about the origin of the virus.
People who had access to the classified report, cited by the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, say the department made its judgment with “low confidence”, highlighting how different US agencies remain divided on the origins of the covid-19 pandemic. that hit the world at the beginning of 2020.
The conclusion, result of an alleged new intelligence analysis, is significant because that department oversees a national network of laboratoriesincluding some that do advanced biological research.
News in development…
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#covid #Chinese #laboratory #intelligence #report
Leave a Reply