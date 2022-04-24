from Chiara Barison

Data for Sunday 24 April. The positivity rate rises to 17.2% with 326,211 swabs. Admissions: -19. Intensive care: +7

I’m 56,263

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 70,520, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16,136,057 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 79 (yesterday 143), for a total of 162,688 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14.729.220 And 44,849 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 61,778). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,244,149equal to +11.920 compared to yesterday (+9.107 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 326.211, or 95,322 less than yesterday when it was 421,533. The positivity rate 17.2% ; yesterday it was 16.7%.

Campania to have the highest number of newly infected (+7,404 cases). Followed by Lazio (+5.985 cases), Lombardy (+5.972) and Emilia-Romagna (+5.190).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -19 (yesterday -162), for a total of 9,895 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +7 (yesterday -2) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 416 seriously ill, with 34 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 43).

Article being updated …