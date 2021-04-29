Brazil exceeds a new threshold of victims of the pandemic: since the health crisis began, more than 400,000 people have lost their lives as a result of a Covid-19 infection in the country. The news comes in the midst of a political crisis that corners President Jair Bolsonaro for his management of the pandemic, a political crisis that, like the health one, only worsens over time.

In just over a year, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 400,000 lives in Brazil. The figure, advanced this Thursday by a consortium of the country’s media and later confirmed by the Ministry of Health, shows once again that the health crisis is unleashed in the Latin American giant.

In its latest report, the country’s Ministry of Health reported another 3,001 new deaths from the disease in the last few hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 401,186 deaths. The Ministry also registered another 69,389 new infections.

The grim milestone of 400,000 deaths also comes with exasperating speed: the last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 36 days. In the first four months of 2021, Brazil has already buried more people for Covid-19 than in all of 2020.

Thus, the country continues to be the second with the most fatalities in the world, only behind the United States, and the third with the most accumulated infections, more than 14.5 million, after the United States and India.

The last weeks represented a slight decrease in both figures for Brazil, which nevertheless maintains an alarming rate of 57,000 positives and 2,400 daily deaths, according to the average of the last week. However, on April 8, it registered a record of 4,249 deaths in a single day.

Bolsonaro will be held accountable to Justice for his management of the pandemic

“We have reached this number of fatalities mainly due to incompetence in the management of this Government,” Dr. Jamal Suleiman, from the Emilio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases, did not hesitate to sentence. And he is not the only one who thinks like this: just yesterday the Brazilian Legislature opened an investigation into the decisions that the president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, took in the face of the pandemic.

At the beginning of the health crisis, the president described Covid-19 as “a flu” and since then his position has not changed much. For example, it has repeatedly rejected the toughest restrictions against the spread of the virus.

Even when he caught himself, he made a public appearance from a car, breaking the strict recommended isolation. On several occasions, he did not respect the safety distance with his followers, who follow his example and do not take into account the necessary precautions against contagions.

A protest signals President Jair Bolsonaro’s management of the pandemic in the city of Manaus, the capital of the Amazon, one of the hardest hit by the health crisis. Image from April 23, 2021. © Bruno Kelly / Reuters

The research will focus especially on the delay in vaccine purchases and on the management of the crisis in the state of the Amazon, where the pandemic hit especially hard and where one of the variants of Covid-19 emerged that contributes to the rapid expansion of the virus.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has moderated his tone slightly on the health crisis as the political consequences on his figure worsen. The impact of his management of the pandemic on popularity ratings, which have fallen to historic lows, put the president’s re-election at risk in the upcoming elections.

Overflowing hospitals and insufficient vaccines

Beyond the death toll, the pandemic in Brazil is getting worse on many fronts. The intensive care units in the vast majority of states in the country have an occupation of more than 80%; more than half, in fact, exceed 90%, a figure that reveals a serious generalized hospital collapse.

A few weeks ago, doctors and health center workers denounced the lack of necessary implements for the care of Covid-19 patients, such as sedatives to intubate and oxygen.

The Fiocruz medical institute published a study last week that also showed that this new wave of infections affects Brazilians younger than at the beginning of the health crisis: deaths increased by more than 1,000% in the age group of the 20 to 29 years old. According to the health entity, this change in trend could be due to the general tiredness of confinement.

Most cities have only partial restrictions to curb infections and in some cases even the measures were relaxed in recent days. Rio de Janeiro, for example, reopened its beaches during the week.

The rate of vaccination also fails to stop the spread of the pandemic. Only about 12% of the Brazilian population has received a dose of the vaccine. In addition, this weekend the Ministry of Health recognized that 30% of the vaccines that were expected in Brazil between January and April of this year have not even arrived.

The good news is that the Sao Paulo Butantan institute began producing one million doses of its own vaccine, Butanvac, the first drug against Covd-19 produced in South America. However, the vaccine has yet to pass several study phases, including human trials.

With EFE and Reuters