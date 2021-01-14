Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the football of the Valencian Community and matchday 10 of subgroup B of group VI of the Tercera División has been completely postponed after detecting cases of positives for coronavirus in any of the teams involved in the five scheduled games.

This is the case of the Olímpic-Crevillente, Novelda-Jove Español, Elche B-Eldense, Hercules B-Intercity and Villajoyosa-Benigànim meetings. All of them were scheduled for next weekend and have had to be canceled.

On the previous day, four of the five scheduled games had to be postponed. Only Hercules B-Eldense was played (0-1) while Villajoyosa-Intercity, Novelda-Olímpic, Elche B-Jove Español and Benigánim-Crevillente were suspended.

In addition, for this Wednesday, January 13, the Intercity-Benigànim was set, corresponding to the 8th day of December 13, and it has also been postponed for later.

Subgroup A does not live a better situation either, although for next weekend only the postponement of CD Roda-Villarreal B. However, in the previous two days, up to seven out of ten possible matches have been canceled.

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation (FFCV) decided this week to suspend territorial competitions until January 31, Although the autonomous federative body does not have the competence to stop the championship in group VI of the Third Division since the decision in this category corresponds to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).