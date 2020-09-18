The epidemic caused, between March 10 and May 8, 2020, an excess mortality of around 27,000 deaths compared to previous years, against an excess mortality of 15,000 deaths during the heat episode of August 2003, which did not ‘however lasted only 24 days.

The Covid-19 epidemic was deadlier in France than the 2003 heatwave, but the epidemic was less “intense” given its longer duration, according to figures published by INSEE on Friday, September 18.

The coronavirus epidemic caused, between March 10 and May 8, an excess mortality of around 27,000 deaths compared to previous years, against an excess mortality of 15,000 deaths during the heat episode of August 2003, indicates in a publication the National Institute of Statistics.

In mainland France, 47,000 deaths from all causes were recorded during the 2003 heat wave, compared to an average of 31,700 over the same period over the previous three years (1999-2002). During the Covid-19 episode, 124,100 deaths were recorded, compared to an average of 96,800 over the same period over the years 2016-2019, details INSEE.

This difference can be explained in particular by the increase and aging of the population observed in recent years. People aged 60 or over, the main victims of both the heat wave and the coronavirus, represented 21% of the population in 2003. This year, they represent 27% of French people.

However, if we compare these two events by their duration, the heat wave of 2003, which lasted 24 days, was more intense. It caused an average of 638 additional deaths per day, compared to 455 during the epidemic wave of spring 2020, which lasted for 60 days.

While the heatwave affected the whole country, not all regions were affected in the same way. More deaths had been noted in Île-de-France and Center-Val de Loire. The Covid-19 epidemic has once again strongly affected Île-de-France, but also the Grand Est.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has already caused at least 31,095 deaths in France, is currently experiencing a rebound, with an increase in cases of contamination and hospitalizations.