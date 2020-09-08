A doctor from Jura plastered a poster on the wall of his office contesting the idea of ​​excess mortality linked to the coronavirus in March. The numbers prove him wrong.

A post posted on Facebook and shared tens of thousands of times shows a photo allegedly taken in a doctor’s office. We see a poster plastered on a wall with this message: “Dear patients, worry no longer; the Covid-19 epidemic is an ORDINARY EPIDEMIC. Statistically there will be no more deaths in March 2020 than in March 2019 or March 2018.” This message was indeed posted by a doctor, but its content is false.

A medical practice in Jura

Beyond the internet, we find the trace of this poster in an article from the regional newspaper Le Progrès dated April 18, 2020. The article, titled “Jura: a doctor disputes the general confinement”, explains that a doctor from Conliège did indeed put up this poster in his office. Journalists from Progress say they met the practitioner in question who confirmed to them “have posted this note”.

Photo posted on Facebook of a poster of a doctor from Jura in his office. (SCREENSHOT)

More deaths in March 2020 than in 2019 and 2018

Insee figures show that there were 2,034 deaths per day on average in the month of March 2020 alone, compared to an average of 1,730 in 2019 and 1,948 in 2018. The month of March 2020 therefore indeed shows an excess mortality compared to previous years, contrary to the predictions of this Jurassic doctor. Statistics from INSEE also show that the number of deaths in France explodes from mid-March. At the end of the month, for the single day of March 31, there were 2,754 dead in 2020, 1,619 in 2019 and 1,766 in 2018.