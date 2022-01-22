Sinaloa.- The care request in the social security units Mazatlan does not go down despite testing restrictions. Users who require them insist and even They wait hours to be evaluated by the doctorsin the hope that they will take the sample.

But very few succeed, such as Miguel Lizárraga, who at the time of admission had a very high fever and a strong cough that did not subside while he was in consultation, so the doctor ordered the test and it was positive, the patient said.

disability only

While workers in the commerce sector and the tourist area come with mild symptoms of Covid, they receive disability for five and seven days.

Bertha Alicia stressed that she is an employee of a hotel located by the boardwalk and several colleagues tested positive for the virus.

Today they give her a disability for five days, but without being sure if she is infected, since there was no test. She also has no money to go to a lab and get tested.

He regretted that in Sinaloa, and especially in Mazatlan, the government is not applying detection analyzes as in other entities.

Money is spent on many things, but they do not invest in tests to detect Covid-19, said the upset and worried lady that she could infect her daughters.

saturated

In a tour of the Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS), located in the Family Medicine Unit 56 of Prados; 45, along Del Mar Avenue, in the area of ​​the Security Center and behind the General Hospital of Zone 3 of the IMSS, it was observed that they are saturated with people of all ages.

Most are between 25 and 50 years old, almost all workers. The bosses send them to the Insurance as soon as a colleague tests positive, said Julia Flores, sitting on the edge of the sidewalk.

Around him are people coughing, others sneezing and also suffering from chills.

These are the most recurrent symptoms of those who come to the consultation and go only to have a document that covers their illness at work.

The data

Information

The doctor explains to users what the procedure is like and that there are no Covid tests for everyone. Each user decides whether to stay for a consultation or go to a laboratory to take the test.

Evidence

Workers whose employer requires the Covid-19 test go in search of the cheapest laboratories to take the sample.

Inability

This row is for disabilities. They have to bring the documents that require them to receive the payment of that benefit. They are mostly five, seven and 10 days.