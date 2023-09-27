When chef Caroline Glover learned in June that Michelin would be publishing a guide to restaurants in Colorado, she was initially excited. “I’ve seen Michelin move around the country, but I never thought Colorado would be next,” said Glover, co-owner of Annette restaurant in Aurora.

But Glover’s restaurant, a fixture on Denver’s best lists, didn’t earn any stars. This is because Annette is located immediately after the City line that divides Denver and Aurora. And while Denver’s tourism bureau paid Michelin to include it, its counterpart in Aurora did not.

The Michelin Guide, owned by the French tire manufacturer, is the world’s most recognized authority on gastronomy. In recent years, with competition from the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and other awards, the company has been aggressively looking for new ways to generate revenue and extend its geographic reach.

Dozens of restaurateurs, chefs and officials in the United States said the status conferred by stars is priceless and carries enormous earning potential. But they also expressed reservations about Michelin’s priorities and influence.

Gwendal Poullenec, director of the guides, said that although the company accepts “partnership” money to offset the costs of the review process, the decision about whether a region merits a Michelin guide is determined solely by the company’s inspectors.

Since publishing its first American guide, New York, in 2005, Michelin has moved to California, Washington, Chicago and Florida.

In August, a Michelin advertisement for its Colorado guide declared, “Our anonymous inspectors combed the Centennial State in search of the most delicious places.” But in fact, only restaurants in Denver, Boulder and some tourist areas were being considered.

Michelin’s inspection process is an expensive undertaking (it used to be funded by the sales of hundreds of thousands of guides a year), but it has convinced consumers and chefs that Michelin makes all of its decisions impartially.

During Michelin’s first century, that was largely true, including for the first New York City guide in 2005 and the San Francisco Bay and Napa Valley guides in 2007. But not It was not until 2019, when Visit California paid Michelin $600,000, that the best restaurants in Los Angeles and other parts of the State obtained stars.

So while restaurants can’t buy stars, tourist offices can buy the possibility.

In 2010, after the guides had been losing money for years, the parent company hired consulting giant Accenture to evaluate its future. Soon, the Michelin Guide began to transform from an elite critic of the restaurant industry to a financial partner.

Michelin began accepting money from sponsors such as food brands, liquor distributors and hotel chains. The Michelin guides for Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore were published with the financial support of local tourism authorities. Companies like Nestlé and Lavazza now sponsor Michelin awards like Rising Star Chef.

Tim Wolfe, director of the Colorado Tourism Office, led the effort to bring Michelin to his state. He knew that international visitors to Colorado spend five times more than domestic visitors, so it made sense.

To get the guide, his agency agreed to contribute $100,000 a year for three years. Four tourism offices (Denver, Boulder, Aspen, Vail) and two tourism companies (Snowmass and Beaver Creek) joined; They told The New York Times that each of them paid Michelin between $70,000 and $100,000.

The star system—one, stopping is worth it; two, detouring is worth it; three, a trip is worth it—was devised more than a century ago to guide businesspeople while traveling by car through France.

Many chefs and diners see a growing similarity between Michelin-starred restaurants. Ostentatiously arranged small plates have become the norm.

But many chefs say it’s a good thing there are Michelin stars to strive for. “I hope it pushes everyone to be better and more adventurous,” said Bo Porytko, chef at Misfit Snackbar and Molotov in Denver.

By: Julia Moskin