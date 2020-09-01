It is very possible that in recent weeks you have come across comments and multiple recommendations about the series Collapse. Or that you have seen the premiere of Damn and the new season of The Umbrella Academy. The end of Dark and a lot is being said Lovecraft Territory. At the beginning of the summer he received great (and deserved) praise look what you have done. You have even been able to read here about the fifth season of Bureau of infiltrators. Other series have received less attention (or, although they have received it, it has not been as much as it should) and have gone somewhat more unnoticed for different reasons. We review some of the covered series released between June and August.

I could destroy you

It’s possibly the series on this list that has received the most attention, but it will never be enough. The creation of Michaela Coel is THE series of the summer and maybe one of the series of the year. This 32-year-old actress and screenwriter has hit the table with this half-hour drama for HBO and BBC. In it he addresses, in a very direct, explicit and loud voice, trauma and sexual consent, as well as other issues such as racism or the tyranny of social networks. A rape is the starting point, but the plot, with its time jumps and different points of view, comes close to many other totally current issues. Essential. (On HBO Spain)

The Great

Three of the best series that have been released this summer in Spain have come through a more unknown platform than Netflix, HBO and Amazon but that is gathering high quality content for which it is very worth taking it into account. Starzplay was possibly the true winner of this television summer. The first big hoot was achieved with this satirical comedy created by screenwriter Tony McNamara, author of the award-winning film The favourite. This follow-up to Catherine the Great’s rise to the Russian court is perhaps unhistorical, but very funny, somewhat surreal, entertaining, and cheeky. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are brilliant. (On Starzplay)

Missing

One of the good Spanish series that has been seen this summer is this police drama produced by Mediaset (it will be released in a few months open) starring Michelle Calvo and Juan Echanove. In the vein of classical procedural, each chapter focuses on various cases of missing people that are interspersed with various long-running plots. The combination works very well, and also the mixture of police and drama that seeks empathy with the personal situations behind each case. In the cast, Elvira Mínguez (of course) looks especially good. (On Amazon Prime Video)

The babysitting club

Outside of adult dramas and comedies, interesting fictions are also produced. One case has been that of this adolescent series, a contemporary version of the book saga in which a group of young friends, very responsible and enterprising for their age, decide to open a babysitting business. Each chapter is told from the point of view of one of them, which allows us to better understand the characters and their personal situations, as well as introducing topics such as transsexuality, menstruation or absent parents. Of course, it is a series for the teenage audience, but that does not detract from it as one of the surprises of the summer. (On Netflix)

Normal People

Surely if this series had been on a platform other than Starzplay, it would have had much more impact. Therefore, despite the fact that it has been talked about, we recover it in this list to highlight this romantic story millennial between two young Irishmen. Class and communication problems will cause the relationship over several years between Marianne and Connell to suffer different approaches and distances. The direction, the music, the photography, the touch with which the intimate scenes are shot and, of course, some brilliant performances stand out, especially that of Paul Mescal, who was justly nominated for an Emmy. (On Starzplay)

Ines of my soul

The adaptation of the homonymous novel by Isabel Allende is a good production that looks on screen and very apt to be enjoyed in a marathon thanks to its early release on Amazon Prime Video (in autumn it will be seen open on La 1). Elena Rivera shines playing the audacious Inés Suárez, an Extremaduran who fled her destiny to become the conqueror of Chile and founder of its capital Santiago alongside Pedro de Valdivia (also played with solvency by Eduardo Noriega), although the Mapuche Indians did not they will make things easy for the Spaniards, and the Spaniards themselves will not make things easy for the Spaniards themselves. Very entertaining and with a very careful production. (On Amazon Prime Video)

Ramy

The second season of the comedy starring and co-created by comedian Ramy Youssef maintains the high level of the first installment. The series follows the adventures of a twenty-something first-generation Egyptian-American immigrant as he tries to consolidate his identity and clarify himself in a spiritual crisis that in these chapters leads him to enlist the help of a spiritual guide played by Mahershala Ali. Although the entire series achieves a high level, the episodes focused on characters who are not the main character stand out: his mother, sister, father and uncle. Fun and emotional in equal parts. Could you say that this is the best series that anyone is watching? (On Starzplay)

Hippocrates

Filmmaker Thomas Lilti was a doctor before he was a film director. His professional experience served him in his 2014 film Hippocrates. A few years later, he transformed it into a series to tell the story of three young residents recently arrived at a Parisian hospital and a forensic doctor who have to take charge of the department because a mysterious virus quarantines regular doctors. An interesting 2018 medical drama that resonates strongly in a 2020 in which the health problems have come to light in the worst possible way. (In Filmin)

Ted lasso

Jason Sudeikis recovers the character of Ted Lasso, who already incarnated in about sketches which were part of NBC Sports coverage of the Premier League. Ted is a high school football coach who is signed by a team in the middle table of the British Premier League. Although he has no idea of ​​the rules or the language of football, he will try to breathe encouragement into the team loaded with good intentions and using unwavering optimism. Comedy that seeks more a smile and that you love its protagonist (and it is easy to do so) than laughter, it is a beautiful happy place both for football connoisseurs and for those who have no interest in the sport. (On Apple TV +)

