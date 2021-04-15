A month and a half of competition playing regularly has been enough to show that neither Militao it was a package nor Nacho The boy of the scraps. The streak of matches without losing, conceding very few goals, and the superb tie against the Liverpool They have changed the concept of the two defenders everywhere, even within the club. When it disappeared Bouquets some ventured the Apocalypse, but this one did not come. Later Varane caught the COVID and more clouds returned, but the two central substitutes they cleared everything, even bad omens.

There is no doubt that having had continuity in the line-ups has made them grow in confidence, because leaving an occasional patch and in normally pressing conditions exposes you much more. Of course you have to give value to the protection it has offered them Zidane, gathering the team further back and sometimes populating the defense, but it has become evident that they needed to play more to give their true level. With this new panorama, the soap opera Ramos changes to a less important channel because, in addition, the club believes that Sergio has decided to leave. With Varane as head of defense; Militao, who is 23 years old and has a long contract; and Nacho, who has seen that he has a place and can renew; I just need to arrive Praise.

