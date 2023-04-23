In February 2021, this column published a text that began like this: “In April 1986, the explosion of a nuclear reactor in Chernobyl, Ukraine, gave rise to a radioactive cloud that extended thousands of kilometers, while the Communist Party of the then Soviet Union maintained the most absolute silence about the tragedy. At the same time, millions of Ukrainians and citizens of other Soviet republics were exposed to radiation and President Mikhail Gorbachev was working to sweep the dirt under the rug. Hiding and controlling information as much as possible in order to shape the version of facts according to the interests of the regime. Only after Sweden, more than 1,400 kilometers away, detected in its territory a source of radiation from an unknown source, did the West begin to suspect the obvious. Something had happened in the USSR and the Kremlin was hiding it from the world. Only 18 days later, Moscow spoke for the first time about the accident, which at that time was already the greatest nuclear tragedy of all time.”.

Two years ago, the column addressed the similarities between the Ukrainian tragedy in the Soviet era and the Covid-19 pandemic. That week, the head of the World Health Organization mission, which tried to find answers to the origin of Covid-19, revealed that consistent evidence was found that the virus was already circulating in China long before December 2019, when the Chinese Communist Party made public the first cases. There were records from October 2019 that proved that patients were admitted to China with symptoms identical to Covid-19. Other than zero evidence that the virus had jumped from an animal to a human at one of the local markets.

This week, US Senator Roger Marshall, of the Republican Party, released a report from the Subcommittee on Health of the United States Senate that adds new pieces to the puzzle that points to what already sounds kind of obvious. The virus that causes Covid-19 has been with us for longer than the regime commanded by Xi Jinping tells the world and the theory that it does not have a natural origin, but that it accidentally leaked from a laboratory, is increasingly consistent.

In addition to new information, the result of two years of investigation, the document compiles previously sparse information and organizes it, allowing forgotten or sometimes disconnected facts to fit precisely into the puzzle that is the search for the truth about the origin of the pandemic.

It is noteworthy that in February 2020, when the world was still treating Covid-19 as yet another outbreak that would be restricted to China, or the so-called “little flu”, a professor at the Military Academy of Medical Sciences had already developed a vaccine against Covid-19. It would not be necessary to waste a single line to explain that a vaccine does not appear overnight. Everyone remembers that the first doses of vaccines only began to be applied in the West in December 2020. A year after China made public information about the existence of the virus.

Much earlier, in September 2019, the Chinese were already carrying out exercises in Wuhan to identify and contain a passenger contaminated by “a new strain of coronavirus”. Officially, it was a simulation. But the timing is so dismal that it cannot be treated as a coincidence. And it wasn’t. The exercises took place after cases were already popping up, as the WHO identified in its investigative mission.

The report deals with the precariousness of the infrastructure of the laboratories and the proven accidents in their facilities. Two of them in 2019, when Covid-19 emerged. The accidents are pointed out in the report as a leak of genetic material with little difference in relation to the first known strain of the virus.

In October 2019, Wuhan hosted the Military World Games, with the participation of more than 9,000 representatives of the armed forces from several countries, including Brazil. Many of them got sick in Wuhan or when they returned to their homes. The list of delegations that had military personnel who showed symptoms compatible with Covid-19 includes France, Italy, Germany, Luxembourg and Canada.

Among the most grotesque things is the revelation that officials, including those who identify themselves as scientists, diverted animals from the vivarium of the Institute of Virology in Wuhan to sell them at street markets, where the population traditionally goes to buy freshly slaughtered animals.

Some of these animals smuggled out of scientific facilities were guinea pigs used in research and which in theory should have been euthanized. But due to a combination of precariousness and banditry, the guinea pigs became lunch.

In March 2020, right at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro made a comparison between Wuhan and Chernobyl. The then Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, put into practice the fiercest diplomacy of the warrior wolf. He pounced on the deputy just as Chinese tanks did on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989.

Yang knew how to take advantage of the climate of existential despair that surrounded Brazilians and the polarization around President Jair Bolsonaro to win the almost unanimous support of the press and Congress to freely tear up the rules of diplomacy and do whatever he wanted in Brazil .

He cursed the president, made fun of his family members, asked for and took the head of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, blackmailed him into delivering inputs for the vaccines that would be produced at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. The list of demands goes much further, but the summary shows how China wanted to completely control history.

The truth about this pandemic that has killed an estimated 7 million people and infected nearly 700 million may never be fully known. But the fragments of truth are increasingly evident, larger and connected. We already have a lot on hand about the tragedy that was the pandemic. We just need to be willing to see, accept and claim change.