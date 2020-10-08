Highlights: Two cousins ​​married in Kanpur, had affair for 6 years

The relatives did not approve of the relationship, escaped from the house to the court marriage

Marriage in a temple on 6 October, the matter reached the police station

Police recovered both, one girl from Basti district

Sumit Sharma, Kanpur

There are frequent gay marriage cases in Kanpur. Lesbian marriage girls are not accepting their home, family and society. Two cousins ​​got married in Kanpur. The two had a love affair for the past 6 years. But this relationship was not acceptable to both the families. Both of them ran to court before running away from home. After this they got married in a temple. Now this matter has reached the police station.

Kanchan Private Job living in Adarsh ​​Nagar located in Kalyanpur police station area. Kanchan’s family cousin Suman hails from Basti district. The friendship between Kanchan and Suman took place at a wedding ceremony 6 years ago. The friendship of the two soon turned into love. Kanchan and Suman wanted to get married. Both had proposed marriage in front of their families, but both families did not approve of this relationship.

In the love of Kanchan, Suman Basti ran away from the district and came to her. Kanchan and Suman married the court on 3 October. After this, they got married in the temple on 6 October. The married couple was staying with a rented room in Gumti. Suman’s family had written a report of the daughter’s disappearance at the local police station in Basti. Kanchan was accused by the family.

Read: ‘Boys hate’ … two girls get married

Both of them married to free will

Kanchan says, ‘Suman is my cousin. We are both adults and love each other very much. We are married to our will and want to be with each other. But Suman’s elder mother Kusum, who lives in Barra Char, complained to the police at Kalyanpur police station. So the police have taken my father to the police station. Now both of us have attended the police station.

Girl will be handed over to Basti Police

According to Kalyanpur Inspector Ajay Seth, the two girls are claiming to be married. One of these girls hails from Basti district. The girl’s family members lodged an FIR in the settlement. We have recovered the girls and informed the township police. The township police and the girl’s family are coming, the girl will be handed over to them. Further legal process will be done by the settlement police.