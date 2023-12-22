The titular magistrates of the Courts of Instruction 6, 19 and 20 of Madrid, with jurisdictional and control matters relating to the CIE (Foreign Internment Centers) of the Community, have unanimously agreed to require the Ministry of the Interior and the General Immigration and Borders Commission to urgently adopt whatever measures are necessary to put an end to the overcrowding situation currently existing in the Inadmissible Rooms of terminals T1 and T4 of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport, as a consequence of the excess of asylum seekers admitted to such rooms, with safeguarding of the rights of such people, among whom are 19 minors and families whose privacy is being violated.

The agreement, which is attached to this note, is the result of the complaint made by the State Coordinator of the CEAR Legal Service in which she stated that, in the summer of 2023, there has been an exponential increase in the number of applicants for international protection in the mentioned airport, there are also delays in the formalization of applications, causing a situation of overcrowding in the rooms for applicants for international protection located in T1, with the rooms for inadmissible persons in T1 having to be enabled for the same purpose. T4.

As a consequence of all this, – stated the complaint – the international protection and inadmissible rooms, intended for the reception of applicants for international protection, are overcrowded, with around 250 people currently, with the consequent deterioration of hygienic conditions. of facilities and food shortages.

This overcrowding has been confirmed in the visit made to the airport's Inadmissible Room by the control judges during which it was possible to verify, among other circumstances, that many of those admitted to said rooms are sleeping on mattresses installed in the land, without the slightest conditions of health, hygiene and privacy, which allow them to protect their basic rights in the circumstances in which they find themselves, in some cases dealing with families and minors. Situation that has given rise to the urgent request of the magistrates to the competent authorities.