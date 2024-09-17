The High Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has annulled several provisions of the three Low Emission Zones (LEZ) of the capital’s City Council after an appeal filed by the Vox municipal group. The City Council now has 30 days to appeal the ruling in cassation, during which time the three restricted traffic areas will remain in force, as well as their fines. “The legal services are analyzing the ruling,” says a municipal spokesperson in response. The European Automobile Association (AEA) is demanding that the processing of the fines be halted and that the amount unduly collected, which amounts to 331 million euros, be returned. The City Council has warned that access to the LEZ is still prohibited and the fines will not be annulled. The courts have already annulled the LEZ in Barcelona, ​​although in that case it had no effect because the City Council approved another ordinance.

The possibility of filing an appeal against the ruling exists, something that the City Council has indicated late in the afternoon that it is studying. “Madrid 360 is a successful model that has met the objectives it sought: improving air quality and reconciling economic activity. The legal services are studying the possibility of filing a possible appeal before the Supreme Court. The deadline ends on October 23,” said Borja Carabante, delegate of the Government Area for Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Jacobo Garcia reports.

The resolution, which does not discuss the need or even the obligation to delimit this type of area – stipulated in the Spanish Climate Change Law – or the authority of the City Council to do so, considers the reports justifying the establishment of these areas “insufficient”, especially with regard to the studies referring to the economic impact on the poorest. The judges intend to protect the most vulnerable groups, such as SMEs, self-employed workers and people who cannot change vehicles. However, most mobility studies show that High incomes are those who use the car the mostwhile the casualties move by public transport.

However, the ruling does not assess the potential impact on air quality and public health of removing three LEZs that have helped reduce pollution, which causes thousands of premature deaths a year across the country. In 2023, for the second year in a row, Madrid improved its air pollution data and managed to comply with European limits on nitrogen dioxide (NO₂). After years of non-compliance, which led the EU to condemn Spain for the poor performance of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the capital has entered limits that are about to change, as the EU has tightened the thresholds.

According to sources from the TSJM, Tuesday’s ruling does not suspend any ZBE for now, nor is it enforceable, meaning that the possible annulment would come later, so the sanctions for non-compliance remain in force. The City Council can appeal in cassation within a period of 30 days before the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court, which deals with contentious-administrative matters. Only in the event that the Supreme Court ratifies the ruling would an enforcement file be opened to annul these areas.

The judgment, issued by the Second Section of the Administrative Litigation Chamber, annuls those parts of the Ordinance 10/2021 which define the area of ​​the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) throughout the municipality of Madrid; and those which establish the two Special Protection Low Emission Zones (ZBEDPE) in the Centro District – formerly Madrid Central – and Plaza Elíptica. Vehicles without a label that are not registered are prohibited from circulating throughout the municipal area; while in the Centro District and Plaza Elíptica, cars with a B or C label that are not resident or are going to park in a municipal car park cannot circulate. In all three cases there are numerous exceptions (people with reduced mobility, owners of parking spaces, access to educational centres…).

30 days to appeal

While citizens are wondering whether cars can enter what was previously known as Madrid Central from now on and what happens with fines if the car is not left in a parking lot, the City Council has neither clarified anything nor assessed the ruling. “The legal services are analysing the ruling,” a spokesperson for the Environment and Mobility area has limited herself to telling this newspaper, which has 30 days to appeal. “Once the conclusions are obtained, an assessment will be offered. The TSJM ruling is not yet final and the corresponding appeal against it can be filed before the Supreme Court,” the spokesperson added. Nor has it announced any other measure to correct possible errors, such as a modification of the ordinance, which in any case has longer deadlines.

The courts have already annulled the Barcelona ZBE, although in that case it had no effect because the City Council approved another ordinance that corrected the errors. The Supreme Court also struck down Madrid Central after an appeal by the current mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, who opposed from the beginning the Madrid Central project to restrict traffic implemented by Manuela Carmena, which led him to flood the initiative with legal resources. In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in his favor and the mayor indicated that he was going to “fix the mess inherited from the previous government team”. That is why he was the driving force behind the now repealed ordinance.

In this new ruling, the TSJM rejects various allegations by the appellant regarding irregularities in the procedure for approving the ordinance, but admits Vox’s arguments regarding the “notorious insufficiency of the reports prior to” the approval of the ordinance. Above all, the court, following the most recent doctrine of the Supreme Court regarding the procedures for drafting municipal ordinances, considers that there is “a manifest insufficiency” in the economic impact report prior to the approval of local regulations.

The judges consider that before approving the ordinance, its economic consequences should have been taken into account in order to balance the benefits and costs. Consideration should also have been given to “the possibility of adopting less restrictive measures with an equivalent effect, or which could produce a discriminatory effect for the most economically vulnerable groups”. In addition, the ruling also recalls the effects of the measure on thousands of professional vehicles, which has “a direct impact on the conditions of competition and the market”. Furthermore, the court considers that the situation of business groups with less economic capacity to renew the vehicle, such as the self-employed, micro-enterprises or SMEs, should have been taken into account.

According to the judges, “the restrictive measures adopted presumably affect people with less economic means, who are prevented or seriously hampered in their ability to access new vehicles that meet environmental requirements.” In this regard, they point out that the Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition enshrines the “principle of fair transition,” with support measures for vulnerable groups.

The ruling concludes that the approval of the ordinance did not follow the criteria of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the Supreme Court, which establish the requirement to respect “the principle of proportionality in environmental matters”. In any case, the judges do not discuss the underlying issue, that is, the power of the municipal administration to adopt the measures it deems necessary to protect health and the environment in the development of national and European regulations. Nor do they question the need to adopt pollution control measures necessary to comply with the pollution limit values ​​set by the European Parliament and the European Council.

The far right sticks out its chest

“Years of work are bearing fruit. Only Vox has frontally opposed the Madrid Central of Carmena and Almeida. Freedom can return to Madrid,” The spokesperson for the ultra party in the Madrid Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, has applauded in X“It is a day of joy, today justice has been done. A brave ruling has made it clear that the ordinance violated a minimum level of equality for Madrid residents, it did not take into account the very serious economic consequences that this entailed for those most in need, who had no other alternative than to use their vehicle. The ordinance has applied a clean slate and this has been a blow to the most humble economies. With this ruling, many Madrid residents will be able to continue with their lives. It is a victory against the policies of climate fanaticism,” said the municipal spokesperson for Vox, Javier Ortega-Smith.

The Ministry of Transport, for its part, has pointed out that “although measures must be sought for their implementation that do not produce a discriminatory effect, in reality there is no greater discriminatory effect than not intervening in our cities to promote sustainable, active, healthy and safe mobility.” In addition, it has recalled that “studies show that the most vulnerable people are the greatest victims of pollution and those who suffer the most from cities not betting on sustainable mobility.” Likewise, Transport hopes that the council will appeal the ruling because “there are vulnerable people who do not use the car and who the judicial system must also protect.”

“This ruling supports our thesis that there was no principle of proportionality in environmental matters, that is, it would be necessary to weigh up in each case whether the restrictive measures are necessary and proportional and in the case of Madrid, the important consequences for the economy of a significant sector of the population, those with the lowest economic capacity, were not taken into account,” also applauds Mario Arnaldo, president of the European Automobile Association (AEA).

“The City Council did not consider it. We have already asked for a moratorium precisely because the economic and social dimension for this sector of the population was not taken into account and this proves that the ordinance does not comply with the principle of proportionality,” he adds. In practical terms, AEA announces that “it will request that the processing of all fines imposed be immediately halted and that they be cancelled and the amounts unduly collected be returned, since the illegality of these fines is manifest.” Its estimates indicate that there are no less than 1.7 million fines amounting to 331 million euros. “We hope that the Madrid City Council does not try to delay this process to the detriment of citizens,” concludes Arnaldo.