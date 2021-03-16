All the judicial bodies of the Region of Murcia have, from Monday, March 6, the possibility of exchanging records and data with public administrations. It is a system that, according to the Secretary of Government, Javier Luis Parra García, “opens the way to full interoperability with the data of the different administrations with significant time savings.”

According to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia (Tsjmu) in a statement, this service includes the possibility of telematic communication with any related public body or dependent on the local, regional and state Administration (municipal services, foundations, hospitals, state agencies, universities and educational centers, among others).

Thus, it decisively speeds up the processing of numerous procedures, by avoid delays produced for the time necessary so far for the request for documentation to these entities and its subsequent referral, transfer and reception in the courts. The regional Justice Administration thus joins the Registry Interconnection System (SIR), a communication infrastructure that allows the exchange of electronic registry entries between public administrations.

Its implementation, as explained in the Electronic Administration Portal (PAe), allows eliminating the transit of paper between administrations, increasing efficiency and eliminating paper handling and shipping costs, “Thanks to the generation of authentic electronic copies of the documentation presented”.

“With a single click, the official can send a letter through the SIR to a specific Sub-directorate of a Ministry or to a specific service of a local corporation, whose officials receive directly, in their usual registration application, said letter”, explains the secretary of Government as one of the main impacts derived from the integration of Minerva, Lexnet and SIR.

In addition, this project, which started in September 2020, allows courts and tribunals to notify the resolutions directly to their addressee from the Procedural Management System, without having to access the LexNet platform, used until now for communication with legal operators.