The president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha, Paco Núñez on April 22 at the presentation of his electoral program in Toledo. EUROPA PRESS / MATEO LANZUELA (EUROPA PRESS / MATEO LANZUELA)

The Courts of Castilla-La Mancha want to know the use that the PP candidate for the presidency of the Board of that community, Paco Núñez, gives to the official car before regularizing the collection of locomotion expenses that he received for his trips to the full. Last week, Núñez asked Parliament to adjust the amounts charged for this concept because there had been “an administrative error” in his opinion, in such a way that he had received incorrect amounts by not notifying his change of address. He was paid as if he lived in Almansa (Albacete), 328 kilometers from Toledo, although he first resided in El Casar (Guadalajara) —128 kilometers from Toledo, without Núñez having clarified from what date— and since January of this year in the city itself. capital of Castilla-La Mancha, where the Parliament is located. PP sources point out that Paco Núñez has used the official car.

The case adds a new chapter after the letter signed by the president of the Castilian-Manchego Parliament, Pablo Bellido, in which he asks him to clarify whether or not he uses the official vehicle that the Cortes makes available to him. In the letter, to which EL PAÍS has had access, it is indicated that “compensation can only be produced when attendance at an official session of the Cortes has generated an expense for the deputy, either for the use of public transport or of a private vehicle, therefore, if you have used the official vehicle, you would not be entitled to these expenses”. Royal Decree 462/2002, of May 24, on compensation for service at the state level and it occurs in all administrations, also includes this point, as recalled by the Parliament of Castilla-La Mancha.

Each parliamentary group has an official vehicle, and this can be used by any deputy, parliamentary sources explain. Typically, the official car is used by the highest-ranking leader in each group, in this case Paco Núñez as president of the popular parliamentary group and leader of the opposition. But, in addition, each deputy is entitled to compensation for gasoline expenses derived from his attendance at plenary sessions, to which is added an amount for “vehicle wear,” these sources indicate.

PP sources explain that a response has already been given to this request for information sent by the president of Parliament, in which they insist on resolving what they describe as an “administrative error” as soon as possible and indicating how to return the amounts improperly collected. They add that everything is due to a political strategy of the PSOE, which is trying to prolong this controversy with the sole purpose of making the matter part of the electoral campaign. They believe that, if everything is solved now, there will be no problem and that the Socialists are trying to dirty the campaign before starting. They recall that the money allegedly overcharged by Núñez corresponds to the four years of the legislature and that there were “months in which he did not charge anything.”

For the PSOE, however, the explanations given by the PP are not enough and they go further. The Secretary of Organization of the Socialists of Castilla-La Mancha, Sergio Gutiérrez, has assured this Tuesday: “We believe that some crime of prevarication may have been committed, even some crime of documentary falsification” and asks the Court of Auditors to also open a investigation to clarify what happened. For Gutiérrez, it is not enough just to return what was allegedly irregularly collected, but he also demands that political responsibilities be purged.

