Justice does not raise its head. The courts of the Region faced a new day at half speed this Monday with the start of the new indefinite strike called by the Workers’ Commissions, Csif, Staj and UGT. The unions celebrated the “success” of this first day of strikes -from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.- in which, they specified, 85% of the justice administration officials who could do so joined the strike.

Up to 1,500 Justice officials – 93% of the total that make up the Administration – were called upon to join this call, but not all of them could do so as they had to cover the minimum services set by the Ministry. Flora Martínez, secretary of the justice administration sector of Commissions, called these “absolutely exorbitant” and acknowledged that they had reduced the impact of a first day of strikes in which, however, the unions claimed to have perceived the unity of the collective. “In the Assembly held in the City of Justice of Murcia there was no room for a pin,” explained Federico Moret, head of Justice of the UGT. “We are all one.”

This group demands the paralysis of the parliamentary process of the Organic Law of Organizational Efficiency and a salary increase similar to that achieved by the lawyers of the administration of justice – in this case, up to 450 euros per month. “The workers are very aware of what their role is and they are going to defend it,” stressed the representative of Commissions.

On Wednesday, April 19, the strike will include the entire working day and will be accompanied by a large concentration in Madrid to demand that the Ministry value the work carried out by this group, the machinery of an increasingly saturated and limping administration. Martínez explains that the unions in the Region are already finalizing the contracting of two buses so that dozens of community officials can travel to the capital to register their discontent.

The Administration of Justice faces these new mobilizations when it is still trying to wake up after the indefinite strike that the lawyers of the Administration of Justice (LAJ) waged for more than two months and that left the courts practically paralyzed – more than 13,000 actions, including 7,000 trials, were postponed in the Region–.