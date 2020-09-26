Courtepaille was placed in receivership in July. The project of its rival Buffalo Grill was the one that provided for the fewest job cuts.

Justice chose the Buffalo Grill offer to take over the rival restaurant chain Courtepaille, placed in receivership in July against the backdrop of the economic crisis linked to Covid-19. The commercial court of Evry (Essonne) announced it on Friday, September 25.

Buffalo Grill’s offer amounts to 17 million euros and provides for the takeover of 2,208 of the 4,000 employees. She was tried “better saying” on the social and financial level than the other proposal, from Groupe Bertrand.

The TDR fund, shareholder of the buyer Buffalo Grill, has also “knew how to make decisive financial efforts in the recent past” and thus demonstrated “that he was able to provide a significant effort” to support Courtepaille, ruled the court, which found the business plan “more ambitious” than that of the competing offer.

Owned by the British fund ICG since 2011, Courtepaille was placed in receivership on July 29 after a drop in activity due to the coronavirus and the refusal of a loan guaranteed by the State. The family restaurant chain born in 1961 has seen its turnover, from 190 million euros in 2019, fall by 40% since the beginning of the year.

“The CGT is completely satisfied with this judgment,” Pascal Zoublir, CGT delegate of the company, told AFP. “There will be fewer layoffs. Buffalo was our preferred candidate. For us, the primary criterion has always been employment.”.