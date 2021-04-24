The Attorney General of the City of Buenos Aires, Gabriel Astarloa, estimated that the Court will rule between Thursday and Friday on the request of unconstitutionality of the DNU of President Alberto Fernández that prohibited face-to-face classes in the capital for 15 days.

Astarloa, who is the CABA’s chief lawyer, estimated that his national counterpart, Carlos Zannini will answer between Monday or Tuesday to the request for an opinion made by the Court after declaring its jurisdiction, as announced Clarion exclusively last Sunday.

When asked if Zannini’s delay was a strategy to delay a definition, Astarloa replied “it is not up to me to judge the reasons for which this answer to the claim has not yet been presented ”.

“The truth is that there is a deadline five days imposed by the Court, which clearly understood that it was appropriate for this case to have a faster, faster process that an ordinary process, and for that reason it fixed this term of five days that expires on Tuesday first thing ”, explained to the program Dato sobre Dato of radio Milenium.

If Zannini answers on Monday or Tuesday, which is the last day, the Court “after that the Court would give a hearing to the Attorney General’s Office to issue an opinion on the merits of the matter, which is not binding.” Then the Court would be in a position to issue a judgment and “This will be procedurally next week, I could not estimate if it is Thursday or Friday.”

Although a possible court ruling has not declared the DNU unconstitutional for violating the autonomy of the CABA, “the ruling may lay some doctrine and clarity in relation to these questions that we have raised for the periods to come ”. In the sense of ratifying the autonomy of the CABA to administer its educational system, like any province.

Regarding the K complaints that said that the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, had incurred the crime of disobedience for not complying with a ruling of the federal judge in the federal administrative contentious Esteban Furnari, Astarloa responded “There was no contempt or act of disobedience.”

“We understood that it was appropriate to continue to abide by the ruling issued by the City’s Court of Appeals the previous Sunday. (…) The federal judge himself acknowledges himself incompetent, but nevertheless, even admitting his incompetence, exceeds its jurisdiction and revokes and invalidates a measure that the local chamber had dictated that it did have that power to dictate that ruling because the Government of the City of Buenos Aires had been sued for a petition by individuals, ”explained the chief lawyer of the CABA.

“I feel absolutely supported by the Buenos Aires government. We have to be the ones who represent the City Government in court and we recommend the procedural strategies that should be carried out, ”Astarloa replied to another question.

Regarding the withdrawal of federal co-participation of about 60 billion pesos that President Fernández made on the funds of the CABA, Astarloa confirmed that this week in a hearing before the Court: “We agreed to go to an interim room of this hearing that is going to follow, continue on May 12. ”

