The court wonders whether the pillars of the Parliament House can be climbed: Climate activists will be fined for violating public peace

The climbers stayed at the poles for a few hours.

Helsinki the district court is today ruling on a case in which eight climate activists are being fined for climbing the pillars of the parliament building. This is a demonstration in March last year.

According to the prosecutor, Greenpeace activists used the ladder, ropes and harnesses to help them ascend, and attached a sheet to the pillars. They remained in the pillars for a few hours and did not come down despite police orders, the prosecution says.

“It used the Parliament House in a way that is not acceptable. Parliament must always have peace at work, ”the President said Paula Risikko (kok) comments immediately after the events.

It is an established practice in the demonstrations of the Parliament House that the protesters do not aim closer to the intermediate level of the stairs of the Parliament House.

The prosecutor demands a penalty of at least 40 daily fines for the accused.