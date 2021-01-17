The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation will resolve an extraordinary appeal by Milagro Sala in the middle of the year in the case called “Pibes Villeros”. In this case, the leader of the Tupac Amaru was sentenced by Jujuy to 13 years in prison for the diversion of 60 million pesos (about 5 million dollars) in 2015 that were destined to social plans.

Part of the case was recorded in a video in which Tupac Amaru militants are seen in a hurry, due to the inauguration of the government of Mauricio Macri, taking out bags with money from the Banco Nación branch in San Salvador de Jujuy.

Last week the highest court requested the main bodies of that cause to the Justice of Jujuy, exclusively revealed judicial sources to Clarion. Sala has been under house arrest since early 2016.

Be your first intervention in this case, after yesterday Kirchner protesters made an act of protest, vandalized containers and threw garbage in front of the Palace of Justice with the slogan “Court, garbage dump of democracy.”

After the judicial fair, once the files arrive, the Court dIt will decide if the extraordinary appeal of the Court is accepted. In a positive case, as the sources estimate that it will happen, you must request the opinion of the Interim Attorney General Eduardo Casal, whose position is not binding but is a mandatory step.

Unlike the appeals before the Court of Vice President Cristina Kirchner that is processed in eight cases, Sala already has two confirmed convictions in Jujuy.

He is left with the instance of the Supreme Court, although he will surely also claim, if the ruling confirms the conviction, before the Inter-American Court of Justice.

The former anti-corruption prosecutor of Jujuy Joaquín Millón confirmed to the program Dato sobre Dato of radio Milenium that Sala has a 13-year sentence in the Pibes Villeros case. Also has a 3 year sentence For aggressions and material damage of his group to the former senator and current governor Gerardo Morales and the former head of the General Auditor of the Nation, Leandro Despouy, in 2009 when they reported on irregularities in the management of social funds by Sala.

He also said that in the so-called Megacausa for the diversion of $ 800 million destined for social housing, it is expected to be brought to oral and public trial in the next few months.

The ally of Kirchnerism, who was visited by President Alberto Fernández even before the acceptance of the presidential candidacy in 2019, She is also prosecuted in the so-called case of the “Azopardo shooting” for bribery, theft and destruction of evidence in a case in which she was being investigated for a bullet attack.

Instead, Sala was dismissed by prescription of a cause for minor injuries to two social activists, among others.

Last year the Court confirmed the sentence of former Vice President Amado Boudou to 5 years and 10 months in prison in the Ciccone case. He had previously done the same with the sentence of Luis D’Elía to 4 years in prison for taking over the La Boca police station in 2004. Like Boudou, D’Elía is still under house arrest.

After D’Elía, the highest court confirmed the sentence to 5 and a half years in prison of the former Secretary of Transportation, Juan Pablo Schiavi, among other former officials accused in the case of the Tragedy of Eleven.

Until now, the Court, after analyzing the cases, applied article 280 of the Procedural Code that allows you to confirm the sentences of the oral courts, ratified by the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation.

It will be necessary to see if in the case of Sala, which has international repercussions, use the same criteria or justify your eventual decision for the total, partial confirmation of the conviction or the nullity of the case as your defense wants.

Kirchnerism was based on the application of Article 280 to criticize the Court. The Government even made progress in the drafting of a project to create a so-called Arbitrary Sentencing court that is below the Court to reduce its power.

Cristina’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, wants this special court to also deal with constitutional issues. If the vice is condemned, she does not want the mirror of 280, wants a confirmation based on written arguments.

