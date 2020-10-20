Actor Mikhail Efremov, who received eight years in prison for a drunken road accident with a fatal outcome, chose a position during the trial not under pressure from his lawyer Elman Pashayev, as he now claims. Proofs of this were presented by the prosecutor during the consideration of complaints against the verdict of the artist on October 20. Lawyers interviewed by Izvestia noted that this circumstance could negatively affect the decision of the court of appeal. However, the new defenders of Efremov intend to obtain a suspended sentence for him. For this, they brought 2.4 million rubles in cash to the Moscow City Court in order to pay compensation for moral damage to the victims on behalf of the actor. But they failed to do this – there were no relatives of the deceased at the meeting.

“Don’t drink, dear”

The consideration of complaints against the sentence to Mikhail Efremov took place in the appeal building of the Moscow City Court. Before the start of the process, in front of the entrance – already by tradition – the fans of the actor gathered. His sister Anastasia with her daughter Olga and close friend actor Nikita Vysotsky also came to support the convict.

Nikita Dzhigurda also actively tried to get into the hall. Seeing the lawyer of the victims Alexander Dobrovinsky, the artist attacked him with accusations of a video scam.

– You are a swindler and a swindler! he growled, but he could only make the defender laugh.

When the hearing had already started, a man in the clothes of a priest appeared at the back of the court, introducing himself as Father Victor. He was looking for friends of Mikhail Efremov to give him an icon as a gift.

– I knew Mikhail. He came up to me about eight years ago. I told him then: “Don’t drink, dear, don’t drink!” We met him at the theater, – he said. – He’s not guilty of anything.

The victims of the case, the relatives of the deceased, did not appear in the Moscow City Court. Their interests were represented by lawyers Alexander Dobrovinsky, Irina Khairullina, Anna Butyrina and Sergey Avertsev.

The eccentric Alexander Dobrovinsky put on a protective mask with the symbols of the Dynamo football club – the main opponent of Spartak Moscow, for which the convict is rooting.

Short-haired Mikhail Efremov was sitting in a booth for prisoners. He looked cheerful enough and periodically glanced at those present in the hall, apparently trying to find someone from his relatives.

At the beginning of the session, Judge Lyubov Ishmuratova decided to sort out the contractual relationship between Mikhail Efremov and his former lawyers Elman Pashayev and Elizaveta Shargorodskaya. However, the actor asked not to consider the appeal by these defenders.

“I gave them up,” he said confidently.

But Lyubov Ishmuratova explained that only those who filed them can withdraw complaints against the verdict: since neither Elman Pashayev nor Elizaveta Shargorodskaya did this, they will have to be considered. At the same time, the judge promised that she would take into account the position of the actor.

“Enjoys authority”

Then the floor was given to lawyer Pyotr Kharkhorin. The day before, he received objections to the appeal of the verdict from representatives of the injured party – the brother of the deceased, his wife and youngest son. They indicated that the only mitigating circumstance for reducing the punishment may be the payment of compensation for moral damage to each victim. The relatives of the late Sergei Zakharov asked for one million rubles each.

– We can do it right now! – announced Pyotr Kharkhorin.

– Do you have money with you? the judge asked in surprise.

– Yes, 2 million 400 thousand rubles. We are ready right now to pay 800 thousand rubles each, since earlier (during the consideration of the case in the Presnensky court – Izvestia) the victims were sent 200 thousand each, – the lawyer replied.

But it was not possible to transfer the money – the representatives of the victims were not authorized to transfer material compensation. Alexander Dobrovinsky recalled that the 200 thousand paid to each victim were returned, so the Zakharovs insist on paying one million each.

As mitigating circumstances, Pyotr Kharkhorin asked to attach to the case a positive testimony from the management of the pre-trial detention center where Mikhail Efremov is being held.

– Efremov enjoys authority among inmates, non-conflict, observes the rules of personal hygiene and willingly goes to communication, – the judge read it out.

In addition, the appeal to the court of appeal was signed by several dozen cultural and art workers. The signatories harshly condemned the actor for his misdemeanor, but given his remorse, they asked to reduce the punishment. Petr Kharkhorin suggested including this document in the file.

Prosecutor Diana Galiullina then took the floor. She asked the court to attach a document from the Bar Chamber of North Ossetia – Alania, which deprived Elman Pashayev of the status. It notes that before the disciplinary proceedings, they received an appeal from Mikhail Efremov with a request not to deprive the status of his former defender.

– All his speeches and interviews were agreed with me. Everything was done at my request and requirements, ”Diana Galiullina quoted the letter.

In this regard, in her opinion, the defendant’s arguments about pressure from former lawyers are not substantiated.

Mikhail Efremov, in turn, specified that after the verdict he had changed his mind.

– This (writing the appeal – “Izvestia”) was still during the consideration of the case. Pashayev turned to me, – the actor explained.

“Decent people”

Lawyer Pyotr Kharkhorin said that the defense turned to an expert with a question whether the deceased Sergei Zakharov was wearing a seat belt during the accident and asked the court to interrogate this specialist. He did not clarify what conclusion the expert had come to.

Representatives of the victims reacted negatively, noting that enough expertise and research had been presented in the case. The prosecutor also supported them. However, the judge still decided to question the expert. In response, attorney Anna Butyrina asked to postpone the meeting so that the victims’ side had time to prepare questions. Efremov’s defenders supported the proposal – the break will give them the opportunity to pay compensation to the victims. As a result, it was decided that the consideration of appeals will continue on October 22.

Unlike the previous defender of the actor, his new lawyer, Petr Kharkhorin, refused to communicate with the press.

“I won’t say anything on the merits,” he told Izvestia

The rest of the actor’s representatives were also short-lived.

– Decent people, dear colleagues, – commented on the change of the defense team Alexander Dobrovinsky. – You can work with them. And these are significant changes in favor of Mikhail Efremov.

It was also a surprise for him that the defense brought a large sum to the court to pay compensation. He also added that it is possible that the victims will withdraw their civil claims if they are satisfied by the next meeting.

Inconsistent position

According to lawyer Violetta Volkova, the behavior of the defendant and his defenders in the court of first instance, their chosen tactics of compensation for harm and unconvincing repentance led to severe punishment: a sentence of eight years in a general regime colony is not typical for such cases.

– I believe that the term can be reduced by the court, but within a few months. The court will leave the regime of serving the sentence unchanged, she clarified.

Even the payment of compensation will not entail a significant change in punishment, the expert noted.

However, her colleague Sergei Kolosovsky believes that the reduction in punishment is quite real.

– As the grounds for such a decrease, both additional data about Efremov’s personality (in particular, the attached characteristics and petitions of cultural figures) and the circumstances of the crime unknown to the court of first instance can serve, – the lawyer said.

The latter, in his opinion, include, for example, data on whether the deceased Sergei Zakharov was fastened or not.

– But the message from the Chamber of Lawyers can play a negative role, since it confirms the inconsistent position of the defense until now, – said Sergey Kolosovsky.

The line of defense aimed at discrediting the previous defender, in his opinion, is doomed to failure in the vast majority of cases.