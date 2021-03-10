The Khamovnichesky Court of Moscow on Thursday, March 11, will continue the division of property between the Russian comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan and his ex-wife, People’s Artist Elena Stepanenko. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the court.

Valuation of the property belonging to the couple lasted for almost two years. The inventory of all the items acquired over 30 years of marriage took about 1000 sheets. As the lawyer Sergei Zhorin clarified to the agency, by this time the examination has been completed, the claims of the former spouses will be clarified based on its results.

Earlier, the StarHit edition reported that the most valuable property of Petrosyan Stepanenko is a Moscow apartment in Zachatyevsky Lane. It is located in the Golden Mile, one of the most expensive quarters of the capital. Housing with an area of ​​516 square meters was estimated at about 150-160 million rubles.

On September 19, 2020, Yevgeny Petrosyan said that he divorced Elena Stepanenko not on his own initiative. According to the artist, his ex-wife threw him out of life, “moreover, a long time ago.”

Elena Stepanenko and Evgeny Petrosyan divorced in November 2018 after 33 years of marriage. The artist married for the fifth time to his 31-year-old assistant Tatyana Brukhunova. In March 2020, the couple had a child who became the first for Tatyana and the second for 74-year-old Petrosyan. The comedian has a 51-year-old daughter, Quiz.