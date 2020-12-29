The Arbitration Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory on January 15, 2021 will continue to consider the claim of Rosprirodnadzor against JSC NTEK (part of the Norilsk Nickel group) for compensation of almost 148 billion rubles for causing harm to the environment. This was announced on Tuesday, December 29, by a spokeswoman for the court following the meeting.

Earlier on the same day, this claim was considered. NTEK made a request for forensic examinations. This decision will be made at the next meeting.

“The next hearing is scheduled for January 15,” a court spokesman said.

She explained that the meeting was postponed to study additional materials.

The accident at TPP-3 in Norilsk occurred on May 29. About 20 thousand tons of fuel spilled due to the depressurization of the diesel fuel storage tank, which occurred against the background of a sudden subsidence of the supports. Oil products got into two rivers – Ambarnaya and Daldykan.

In September, Norilsk Nickel presented a plan to reclaim lands damaged by a fuel spill near Norilsk. As a result of reclamation, it is planned to restore the land to a state that meets the requirements of Russian legislation.

Rosprirodnadzor estimated the environmental damage from the accident at 148 billion rubles. Norilsk Nickel confirmed its obligations to liquidate the consequences of the emergency at its own expense, but stated that it considers this amount to be incorrect and is going to challenge the calculation method in court.

In November, Rostekhnadzor announced the completion of a technical investigation into the accident and gave a whole set of reasons why it happened. In particular, this list includes insufficient bearing capacity of the pile foundations of a depressurized tank, design flaws during the development of the foundation and defects during construction.