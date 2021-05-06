Court left the sentences firm this Thursday for the blasting of the Río Tercero military factory in November 1995 and as a result of the illegal sale of weapons to Ecuador and Croatia.

In the framework of a case in which the explosion that occurred at the Rio Tercero Military Factory on November 3, 1995 was investigated, the defenders of Carlos Jorge Franke, Jorge Antonio Cornejo Torino, Marcelo Diego Gatto and Edberto González de la Vega interposed Complaints against the decision of Chamber II of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber.

That court declared inadmissible the extraordinary appeals filed against his ruling by which he rejected the appeals against the decision of the Oral Federal Criminal Court No. 2 of Córdoba.

The latter sentenced Cornejo Torino, Franke and González de la Vega to thirteen years in prison and Gatto to ten years in prison for considering them the perpetrators of the crime of willful havoc aggravated by the death of persons.

Ah, now the highest Court unanimously rejected the appeals deducted by the defenses of Cornejo Torino, Gatto and González de la Vega and with the vote of Dr. Highton and Drs. Maqueda, Lorenzetti and Rosatti the appeal made by Franke’s defense.

News in development