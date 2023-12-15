The court tightened the sentence for member of the “Amazon gang” Sinelnik to life imprisonment

The Third Court of Appeal increased the sentence of “Amazon gang” member Sergei Sinelnik, sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes in southern Russia, to life imprisonment. The Prosecutor General's Office reported this to Lenta.ru.

The prosecutor's office of the Rostov region appealed to the court about this. The convict will serve his sentence in a special regime colony. Regarding the remaining gang members, the defense's arguments about their innocence were not confirmed.

In mid-February, the Rostov Regional Court sentenced Inessa and Victoria Tarverdiev to 25 years in a general regime colony, Sinelnik to 25 years of maximum security, and his wife, Anastasia Sinelnik, to 24 years of maximum security. The state prosecutor did not agree with the sentence imposed on one of the gang members, former officer Sergei Sinelnik, and appealed the verdict.