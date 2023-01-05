Barcelona (AFP)

The Spanish Sports Court upheld the ban of the Polish striker for Barcelona, ​​​​Robert Lewandowski, for three matches, and he will therefore miss the upcoming match against his host Atletico Madrid on Sunday in the Spanish Football League.

A club source said Barcelona would abide by the decision, after another Madrid court suspended the penalty last week, allowing him to face Espanyol on Saturday.

Lewandowski was suspended after being shown a red card against Osasuna in November before the World Cup break.

And the decision to suspend the suspension had previously led to the participation of the Polish striker, the best scorer in the Spanish League this season, in the “Derby Catalunya” on December 31, but he failed to score in a 1-1 draw.

Espanyol expressed his anger at the court’s decision, and its president and board of directors refused to attend the match against Barcelona.

Lewandowski will now miss the “Catalan” club’s matches against all Atletico, Getafe and Girona.

And the former German Bayern Munich striker was suspended for two additional matches, to an automatic suspension for one match, after he received a red card against Osasuna, after he made a gesture that was considered a “disrespect” for the match referee.