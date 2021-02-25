The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation gave him this Thursday three days to the governor of Formosa Gildo Insfrán to send you the protocols for the defense of human rights in the isolation centers for those infected with Covid-19, among other measures. Insfrán is an ally of the K.

The highest court made that request before deciding on the jurisdiction of habeas corpus from the senator of Together for Change, Luis Petcoff Naidenoff, who argued that human rights conventions are not respected in these centers. That is, if it is specified by the federal or provincial courts.

The human rights situation in Formosa was at the center of the national debate at the beginning of the month when Elisa Carrió made request the intervention of the province and a delegation of deputies from Juntos por el Cambios made an on-site inspection. After the Secretary for Human Rights, Pietragalla, pointed out that the complaints “were a joke.”

But above all he asked to know what they are “protocols for the protection of human rights that must be respected by the provincial authorities that control and apply health regulations, even with respect to those who comply with home quarantines. ” In addition, he urged the government of the Province of Formosa “on the need to carry out the control and prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus in accordance with the constitutional and conventional standards concerning human rights”.

“As well as about the urgent duty that weighs on the courts of justice throughout the country, within the framework of their respective competencies, de provide effective protection to people whose rights are threatened or they have already been violated ”, warned the highest court.

In a resolution, to which he agreed Clarion, the Court also asked Insfrán “if the Health Care Center located in the” Polideportivo Cincuentenario Stadium “has been permanently deactivated, or if it is a resolution conditioned to the reduction in the level of contagion and, in such case , under what guidelines would it be reopened ”.

He also wants to know “if they subsist other internment centers operating under the same conditions as those of the State Prosecutor’s Office of the Province of Formosa with respect to the “Estadio Polideportivo Cincuentenario”.

Last week the Formosa State Prosecutor’s Office presented an extraordinary federal appeal through which it intends to bring before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation the discussion about whether it corresponds to intervene in the federal or provincial justice in habeas corpus related to people housed in the coronavirus isolation centers in that district.

The prosecution contested the decision taken during the judicial fair to declare the jurisdiction of the federal jurisdiction to process the habeas corpus presented by the national senator for that province and holder of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock in the upper house, Luis Petcoff Naidenoff.

The president of Chamber IV of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, Mariano Borinsky, saw the extraordinary federal appeal to the prosecutor’s office and to the habeas corpus petitioner, according to judicial sources who explained that once the deadline for the transfers conferred, the judges will be in a position to resolve if the case is raised to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

In turn, Senator Naidenoff appeared before Chamber IV to inform him that the Federal Court of Formosa had already sent the habeas corpus to the Supreme Court of Justice for it to resolve the jurisdiction of this case.

In the habeas corpus, Naidenoff maintained that the isolation centers in Formosa do not they respect the conditions of privacy, intimacy, hygiene and health.

Look also

Look also

