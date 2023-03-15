The Second Western District Military Court sentenced Kirill Butylin to 13 years in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail into the military enlistment office in Lukhovitsy near Moscow. The verdict was announced during the meeting on Wednesday, March 15.

The verdict was issued in total under three articles of the Criminal Code (CC) of the Russian Federation. The person involved was accused of committing a terrorist act, vandalism and public calls for terrorism, the punishment under these articles provides for punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

The convict will spend the first three years in the harshest conditions, in prison, and the next ten in a strict regime colony.

During the consideration of the case, Butylin admitted his guilt in full.

The investigation found that in February 2022, Butylin broke the window of the building of the joint military registration and enlistment office of Lukhovitsy and Zaraysk in Lukhovitsy and threw a Molotov cocktail there, and painted the flag of Ukraine on the gate. He was detained in Belarus on the border with Lithuania.

In January, the court sentenced Vladislav Borisenko to 12 years in prison in a strict regime colony in the case of arson of a military registration and enlistment office in Nizhnevartovsk. An attempt to set fire to the military registration and enlistment office occurred in May last year.