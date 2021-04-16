A court in Minsk sentenced 22-year-old pop singer Tima Belorusskikh to a two-year imprisonment without being sent to a correctional institution. On Friday, April 16, reports Telegram-channel of the publication “Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus”.

Related materials

The artist was accused of purchasing 1.9609 grams of hashish and 0.0375 grams of amphetamine. At the trial, he fully admitted his guilt and repented for what he had done.

The detention of Tima Belorusskikh with drugs became known in January.

Belorusskikh (real name – Timofey Morozov) is best known for such compositions as “Wet crosses” and “Forget-me-not”. There are two albums in his discography. The musician began his solo career in 2017.