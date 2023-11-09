The court sentenced the accomplices in the attempt on Daria Dugina

The Nagatinsky Court of Moscow sentenced the accomplices of the attempt on Daria Dugina – former policeman Ivan Rybin and previously convicted criminal Daniil Choudhury. This is reported by TASS.

The court found the Russians guilty of illegally collecting and distributing information about private life; they provided interested parties with information about the journalist’s car and place of residence. The former employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was given four years, the criminal received one year in prison. Ivan Ryybin was also deprived of the special rank of police major.