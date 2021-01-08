A court in Kansas, USA, sentenced the Russian woman Bogdana Osipova, who was convicted of kidnapping and exporting her own children from the United States and for “extortion of an international scale”, to the sentence already served. Reported by TASS…

It is noted that the woman will spend one year under the supervision of the authorities. The court also ruled not to collect fines from Osipova and ordered to ask the Russian authorities to allow her children to come to the United States ..

In November 2020, it was reported that a Russian woman was released from an American prison in Connecticut.

On June 7, 2019, the Federal District Court of Wichita, Kansas, found the 38-year-old Russian woman guilty and ordered to return the children to the United States. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.

According to the investigation, in 2014 Osipova took two children out of the country without her husband’s consent. By that time, the couple had begun the divorce proceedings. In Russia, a woman gave birth to a third child: the couple have two children together, the eldest child was born from the first marriage of a Russian woman. In 2017, she arrived in Wichita, where she was detained. The children continued to stay in Russia.