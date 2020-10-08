The Moscow City Court sentenced the ex-head of the Stroykomplekt company Dmitry Torchinsky, accused of embezzling 1.3 billion rubles construction and reconstruction of facilities at the residence of the President of the Russian Federation in Novo-Ogarevo.

In the press service of the court to the agency TASS reported that the entrepreneur admitted his guilt and entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The accused was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, serving a sentence in a general regime colony and restraint of liberty for 1 year and 1 month. In addition, the court imposed a fine on Torchinsky in the amount of 350 thousand rubles.

A criminal case on embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of the presidential residence was initiated in March 2017. Earlier this year, the Moscow City Court sentenced two more defendants in the case, who pleaded guilty.

