In Kalmykia, a court passed a verdict on the former heads of correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2), who covered the school for novice terrorists organized in the institution. About it reported on the website of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Related materials

The head of IK-2 and his deputy were found guilty under paragraph “c” of part 5 of article 290 (“Taking bribes on a large scale”), paragraph “a” of part 3 of article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Excessive powers with the use of violence”) and part 5 Article 33, paragraph “c” of part 5 of Article 290 (“Aiding in taking a bribe”).

The ex-head of the institution received three years and six months in the colony with the deprivation of the special rank of lieutenant colonel of the internal service, and his subordinate – eight years and six months in the colony with the deprivation of the rank of captain of the internal service.

According to the investigation, in 2017 they took 479 thousand rubles from the convicted person for preparing a positive testimony that would help him get parole. In addition, the FSIN officers beat the prisoners.

As a clarification source of “Lenta.ru” in law enforcement agencies, we are talking about Pavel Bataev and his deputy Arthur Tsamaev.

In 2019, investigators discovered a school of novice terrorists in the colony. With the knowledge of the authorities of IK-2, the recidivist Shakhban Hasanov created a Muslim community in the institution and proclaimed himself its emir. He collected tribute from the condemned, prepared them for jihad and severely punished the apostates. In addition, illegal call centers operated in the colony. Until 2013, the income from them was controlled by “thieves” inmates. A certain percentage of bribes went to the jailers.