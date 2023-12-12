Ex-candidate for mayor of the Zvenigorod city district of the Moscow region, Alexander Dmitravtsov, was sentenced to 19 years in prison in a maximum security colony.

He was found guilty of double murder.

The crime occurred in October 2020. Then the bodies of murdered businessmen Andrei Rodionov and Yuri Krasnopolsky were discovered in the village of Ivashkovo. Charges against Dmitravtsov were brought in 2021.

According to investigators, disagreements arose between business partners over a jointly acquired land plot, which, according to documents, belonged to only one of them. There was a public bathhouse on the site, which Dmitravtsov rented from the city authorities. He also built a cafe and a car wash. The partners were unable to divide the business.

Dmitratsov participated in the elections in 2014, but dropped out immediately after registration. Before this, in 2009, the businessman was a member of the Council of Deputies of the settlement of Ershovskoye, Odintsovo municipal district, Moscow region.

