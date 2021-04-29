Lobnensky City Court sentenced the accused in the case of the death of Russian actor Dmitry Maryanov to the head of the Phoenix rehabilitation center Oksana Bogdanova. It is reported by TASS with reference to the investigation.

The head of the institution in which the artist died was found guilty of leaving in danger and providing services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, resulting in the death of a person by negligence. Bogdanov was sentenced to three years probation. She will also have to pay one million rubles in compensation for moral damage to Maryanov’s son and a 50 thousand rubles fine.

It is noted that Maryanov had problems with alcohol. In 2017, he underwent rehabilitation at a clinic near Moscow. In Phoenix, a man complained of feeling unwell and pain in his leg. According to the investigation, after the artist’s health deteriorated, with a disease of the veins of the lower extremities, he was not provided with timely medical assistance, as a result of which he died.

The investigation also revealed that in the rehabilitation center Maryanov was injected with drugs purchased from unknown manufacturers, which can only be used in hospitals.