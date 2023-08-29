In Moscow, a court sentenced lawyers for scams with insurance payments for 100 million rubles.

The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow has sentenced seven lawyers on charges of fraud with insurance payments in the amount of more than 100 million rubles. It is reported Vedomosti with reference to the press service of the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

The court found lawyers Tatiana Mitro, Maria Tamaeva, Mikhail Pavlov, Olga Starodubtseva, Tatiana Gamulina and Olga Sukhanova guilty under Part 4 of Article 159 (“Fraud on an especially large scale as part of an organized group”) of the Criminal Code. Mitro and Tamaeva were sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison, but with a deferral of punishment until their children reach the age of 14. The rest were sentenced to five to eight years of probation. Each of the convicts must also pay a fine in the amount of 250,000 to 800,000 rubles. 6.4 million rubles will still be recovered from swindler lawyers.

According to the investigation, from September 15, 2014 to June 24, 2019, lawyers convinced victims of an accident that experts incorrectly assessed the damage caused to the car, which underestimated insurance payments. Further, the Russians were persuaded to conclude contracts for the assignment of rights of claim with legal entities and individuals controlled by the attackers. Then, on their behalf, they went to insurance companies and the court with fake documents justifying the recovery of money in insurance cases. At the same time, the swindlers did not want to fulfill their obligations under the documents. They just stole money from insurance companies.

Earlier, a group of swindlers who deceived 7,000 Russians out of 80 million rubles were detained in Crimea.