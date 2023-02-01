Journalist Alexander Nevzorov sentenced in absentia to 8 years in prison in the case of fakes about the Russian Armed Forces

The Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced journalist Alexander Nevzorov in absentia to eight years in prison (an individual acting as a foreign agent) in the case of fakes about the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. On Wednesday, February 1, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the court.

He will serve his sentence in a penal colony. The court also banned the journalist from administering Internet resources for four years. It is noted that the period will be calculated from the moment of his detention in Russia or extradition to the Russian Federation.

Nevzorov was found guilty under paragraph “e” of part 2 of article 207.3 (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the exercise of their powers by state bodies of the Russian Federation”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the prosecutor asked the court to sentence the journalist in absentia to nine years in prison. According to the investigation, from March 9 to May 30, 2022, Nevzorov, motivated by political hatred and disagreement with the SVO, published materials on the Internet containing, under the guise of reliable, deliberately false information about the destruction of the maternity hospital of city hospital No. 3 in Mariupol and the population in Bucha by the Russian military . The Russian Ministry of Defense previously denied this information.

On April 29 last year, Nevzorov was put on the international wanted list, and on May 6, the court chose in absentia a measure of restraint in the form of detention. Nevzorov’s property was arrested. Previously, he left Russia in March 2022.