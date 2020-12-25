A world court in Moscow’s Sokolniki sentenced former Russian football player Roman Shirokov for beating referee Nikita Danchenkov. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the representative of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office Lyudmila Nefedova.

The athlete was sentenced to compulsory labor. He will also be obliged to pay a fine of 100 thousand rubles.

Earlier on December 25, the state prosecutor said that the defendant’s guilt had been proven, and requested one year and ten months of restriction of freedom for the football player. At the same time, Danchenkov’s lawyers demanded that the case be re-qualified from Article 115 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of minor harm to health”) to “attempted murder.” Danchenkov also demanded compensation for moral damage in the amount of 500 thousand rubles.

Shirokov attacked a referee on August 10 during an amateur team match. He hit the referee several times, including on the head. The former footballer pleaded guilty for the incident.