The chief nephrologist of St. Petersburg, the head of the department of the Mariinsky hospital, Alexander Zemchenkov, detained for the murder of his wife, will go to a pre-trial detention center by a court decision. On Friday, April 2, reports TASS…

The corresponding decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg.

Earlier it was reported that Alexander Zemchenkov himself reported to the police about her disappearance 11 years ago.

According to the investigation, on February 23, 2010, Zemchenkov quarreled with his wife and killed her. He dismembered the woman’s body and threw it into trash containers. To divert suspicion from himself, he filed a statement about his wife’s disappearance to the police, claiming that she had left home and was missing. A few months after the crime, Zemchenkov moved in with a new lover.

During interrogation, the doctor admitted that he was afraid of a scandal in the event of a divorce and decided to kill his wife in order to go to another woman.