The court sent the deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Krasnodar Krai Simonenko to pretrial detention

The Basmanny Court of Moscow has sent the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Krasnodar Krai, Sergei Simonenko, to a pretrial detention facility. This was reported by TASS citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

“Simonenko was transferred from Krasnodar to Moscow, where the Basmanny Court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention,” the agency’s source clarified.

He added that the criminal case against the defendant is being investigated by the central office of the Investigative Committee. The source did not specify the specific charges against the colonel.

Earlier it became known that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia filed a lawsuit to seize the property of Sergei Simonenko and his family. The deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is being checked for involvement in corruption and violent crimes. The colonel was detained right at his workplace. A criminal case has been opened against him, but other details are not specified.