Inocencio JF and Ángeles FE, parents of the defendant in the stabbing murder of Colombian Kevin Morales in Jumilla, will return to prison. The Provincial Court issued an order on Tuesday that revokes the decision of the investigating court that last January released both on bail of 5,000 euros. Both face an alleged crime of homicide as necessary cooperators. Some charges to which Inocencio adds, in addition, those of injuries, attack on an agent of the authority and threats.

The court considers an appeal presented by the lawyers of the private prosecution, Francisco Adán and Javier Verdú, -to which the Prosecutor’s Office adhered- in which they demanded that the measure be revoked. This part based, above all, its request -now granted- on the persistence of the evidence that weighs on them and on the existing flight risk given the seriousness of the charges faced by the parents of the main defendant.

The Court, by revoking the freedom of both, puts on the table the evidence that points to both. He also stresses that the precautionary measures adopted after his release from prison are not sufficient to face the existing risk of escape and the risk of criminal repetition given his “extremely dangerous nature”. The court emphasizes, at this point, the need to maintain the protection of Marta, the victim’s partner.