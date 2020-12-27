The Central Court of Novosibirsk has arrested the property of the leaders of the Church of the Last Testament, accused of creating a religious association and violence, reports December 27 Telegram-channel “Case of Vissarion”.

“The Central District Court of the city of Novosibirsk made three decisions on the seizure of the property of SA Torop, VO Vedernikov. and Redkina V.The. The decisions listed land plots and houses, as well as vehicles belonging to the accused. The lawyer was familiarized with the decisions on the spot, but they were not allowed to make copies, except for the decision on VO Vedernikov, ”the statement says.

It is noted that the grounds for the arrest of the property were claims from the victims in the amount of more than 12 million rubles.

The investigation expressed concern that the accused may get rid of the property and will not pay damages to the victims.

The seizure of property means that now you cannot sell, donate, lease, etc., but you can use it.

In the near future, the defense will appeal against the said arrest decisions.

The founder of the religious community, Sergei Torop, who calls himself Vissarion, the spokesman for the community, Vadim Redkin, and the head of the school at the Church of the Last Testament, Vladimir Vedernikov, were arrested on 23 September.

According to the investigation, because of the prohibition of the founder of the sect to seek help from “worldly” doctors in the family of his followers, a sick child died. In addition, one of the followers of the teachings of Vissarion committed suicide after he was not accepted into the community.

In order to generate income, the members of the sect attracted money from citizens, used psychological violence, thus causing serious harm to their health.

It is preliminary known that the suspects have been running the organization since 1991.

They were charged under Part 1 of Art. 239 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Creation of a religious association, whose activities involve violence against citizens”).

The Church of the Last Testament, also known as the Vissarion sect, is a religious movement founded about 30 years ago by a former locksmith and traffic police inspector Sergei Torop. The movement has thousands of followers, many of them live in their own settlement in the Krasnoyarsk taiga.