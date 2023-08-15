On August 14, the Leninsky Court of Yekaterinburg seized the assets of the Ural businessman and former State Duma deputy Malik Gaisin to the state. A lawsuit for the confiscation of shares of several enterprises for a total of 3 billion rubles was filed at the end of July by Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Tkachev.

According to prosecutors, in the 1990s, as a member of the State Duma, Gaisin violated anti-corruption laws – he bought up shares in one of the country’s oldest pharmaceutical companies – OJSC Uralbiopharm and became its monopoly owner.

The shares of Vyatich Bank and shares in the authorized capital of two companies controlled by Gaisin, Vagran and Aktai-M, are also subject to withdrawal. It follows from the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office that it was for these companies that Gaisin registered the purchased shares of Uralbiopharm in order to avoid problems with the law.

According to the supervisory authority, from 1995 to 1999, Gaisin did not have the right to do business, since it was during this period that he was a State Duma deputy.

“Having limited access to information, he bought up assets in the very industry in which he oversaw the implementation of the powers of federal government bodies and made legislative decisions as a member of the relevant committee,” the supervisory agency noted.

Uralbiopharm is a 90-year-old Russian pharmaceutical company that has been operating since 1930, according to the company’s website. It specializes in the production of medicines, a significant part of which are socially significant, included in the “List of Essential Essential Medicines”. According to the SPARK database, in 2022 the company’s income exceeded 1.5 billion rubles.

The legalization of corruption proceeds has no statute of limitations, the Prosecutor General’s Office noted. Other similar stories may follow the Uralbiopharm case, experts believe.

