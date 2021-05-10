The court modifies its usual criterion that these electric vehicles could not be classified as mopeds because there was a ‘blank law’ The driver of an electric scooter travels a street in Murcia, in a file photo. / GC / AGM RICARDO FERNÁNDEZ Monday, 10 May 2021, 02:28



Keep an eye out. Those who are thinking of acquiring an electric scooter with certain characteristics, such as carrying a 1,800-watt motor, six-inch wheels and a saddle, better make an effort to obtain adequate information beforehand and do not limit themselves to following the seller’s instructions. Because trusting that they are buying a