The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Totana, Carman Alcayde, rejected the request of the secretary general of the Murcian Socialists and former mayor of Alhama de Murcia, Diego Conesa, of file the proceedings that are open for a crime of prevarication due to the alleged obstruction of the processing of a sanction against the IU spokesperson in the Alhameño Consistory, Juan Romero, in 2016. The magistrate reasons that it is not the time to consider whether to proceed with the filing of the proceedings since there is evidence to practice, the The same reason that he uses to deny the request of the popular prosecution, exercised by the PP, and that he had claimed that the case be raised to the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJRM), before which Conesa is gauged.

With the resolution a rapid closure of this procedure is ruled out, because before adopting any decision in that sense or otherwise, the court You must receive new documentation that you have claimed from the Alhama City Council, consisting of the minutes of the Plenary of the Corporation held on June 13, 2015 and in all the complaints filed for violations of the Citizen Security Law in 2016. With this last request it is pointed out that the instructor intends to know how other Files similar to those that were opened to the IU leader, Juan Romero, who remained without being punished for the alleged altercation that he mounted in a traffic control in the town, since the procedures prescribed by municipal inaction.

Likewise, the judge has upheld the request that a statement be taken from the person who was a Councilor for Citizen Security with Diego Conesa at that time, Felipe García Provencio, who on the 23rd of this month will have to explain what happened with that file and clarify some aspects that have arisen. based on Diego Conesa’s statement in court, as he added some details about the matter that he had never referred to before.