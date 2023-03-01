The court on Sakhalin satisfied the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office against Exxon Neftegas for the recovery of ₽15.5 billion

The regional court on Sakhalin satisfied the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia against Exxon Neftegas Limited (the former operator of the Sakhalin-1 project, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil). This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the court.

The Prosecutor General’s Office asked to recover from the company about 15.5 billion rubles of tax debt and penalties. The court reported that the requirements were satisfied in full.

The lawsuit was filed on September 26, 2022, when the company was still the operator of the Sakhalin-1 project. The essence of the claim was not voiced, comments were not provided.

ExxonMobil completely left Russia after the creation of a new operator for the Sakhalin-1 project.

On October 13, 2022, it became known that the Russian government ordered the creation of a new operator of the Sakhalin-1 project – Sakhalin-1 LLC (Sakhalin-1 LLC) – with registration in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Rosneft’s subsidiary, Sakhalinmorneftegaz-Shelf, has been appointed the managing company of the new operator.