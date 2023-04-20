The court declared illegal the paid return of defective goods to Wildberries

The court found unlawful Wildberries’ practice of charging buyers for the return shipping of low-quality goods. Marketplace does not agree with this decision and plans to challenge it. This was reported by RBC with reference to Nikolai Drozd, Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) in the Moscow Region.

As the interlocutor of the publication explained, if the buyer finds defects in the purchased item that are not specified by the seller, he has the right to demand a replacement for products of the same brand, or another one – with a recalculation of the cost. You can also request free repair of defects or

cancel the purchase with a refund of its full cost.

Thus, by charging or withholding funds in case of rejection of defective goods, the marketplace violates the current legislation.

At the same time, Wildberries says that the court did not understand the circumstances of the case, besides, representatives of the company were not present at the meeting, as they were not properly notified. A representative of Wildberrie told RBC that after the entry into force of the court decision, the company intends to appeal it to a higher authority.

At the same time, the interlocutor of the publication clarified that the return of defective goods “was and remains free for buyers.” However, the full cost of return shipping to the warehouse is compensated by the seller himself, and not by the consumer.

Earlier it was reported that the owners of the points of issue of orders (PVZ) and the sellers of Wildberries demanded half a billion rubles from the retailer through the court. Since the beginning of 2023, more than 400 claims for 560 million rubles have been filed against the company.